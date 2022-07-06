Gallagher says his team's defeat by Galway in March was a "humiliation"

All-Ireland Football semi-final: Galway v Derry Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: 9 July Throw-in: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the Sport NI website; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Saturday's All-Ireland Football semi-final between Derry and Galway will see two friends and ex-work colleagues attempting to outwit each other on the sideline.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher and Galway boss Padraic Joyce worked for the same recruitment company in Dublin some 20 years ago and their friendship has endured ever since.

"We shared lots of chats together and and good fun and [another former Galway All-Ireland winner] John Divilly worked with us as well.

"To me during that period from 1998 to 2003, Peter Canavan was the best forward in Ireland and Padraic was the second best.

"I loved him as a footballer and I'm delighted that he's involved in management."

And since their working time together, Joyce has remained one of the people that Gallagher regularly talks football with, whether it's on the phone or in person.

Gallagher recalls one particularly conversation he and Jim McGuinness - also a friend of Joyce - had with the Galway man after Mayo's surprise All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin in 2012 which set up their final meeting with Donegal.

"We were talking to him on the phone when Mayo had beaten Dublin in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final, he said 'youse have it won now'."

Not surprisingly, they haven't been any conversations between the two old friends over the past couple of weeks but Gallagher says they will doubtless resume after Saturday's game.

Matthew Tierney is one of the talented young players that Joyce has brought through during his Galway reign

Gallagher saw at close hand and in rather chastening fashion, the job that Joyce has been doing with the Galway team at Owenbeg back in March when an early goals blitz saw the Tribesmen romp to a 4-11 to 0-12 victory which ultimately denied the Oak Leafers promotion to Division One.

"You can't ignore it that it was a very humiliating performance from ourselves. It's not nice being on the sideline with the game being practically over after 24 or 25 minutes.

"Galway were in complete control and probably let us off lightly with four goals. They could have had five or six."

The hammering only served to increase Gallagher's admiration for the job Joyce is doing with the current Galway team, with the Tribesmen no longer having an over-reliance on Shane Walsh in attack.

"Matthew Tierney and Rob Finnerty have really only come on the scene and Cillian McDaid has really settled in in midfield.

"But he's changed a number of his defenders. Kieran Molloy has come in and he's settled on John Daly at centre-back.

"Sean Kelly has gone to full-back and he's very comfortable at coming out with the ball.

"They are probably more comfortable on the ball than any of the teams that we've come up against yet this year."

Galway needed a penalty shootout to win their quarter-final against Armagh after leading by six at the start of second-half injury time

'Galway were by far the better team'

Galway may have needed an historic penalty shootout to eventually see off Armagh in a quarter-final that made headlines for all the wrong reasons but Gallagher says an Orchard County victory that day would have been an injustice.

"I thought after the first 10 or 12 minutes, Galway took good control of the game.

"I thought they got their scores a lot easier. There was a lot made of the end of the game but it was fairly desperate measures from Armagh.

"Fair play to them, they got back in but you can't hide the fact that Galway were six points up going into injury time and they were by far the better team."

But while Gallagher has the height of respect for Joyce's Tribesmen, he still believes his team can emerge victorious from Saturday's contest.

"We are going to have to play really well. And part of playing well, is stopping them playing doing what they are really good at.

"I believe if impose ourselves, and we're able to do that, we can beat Galway absolutely."

All-Ireland Final 'the pinnacle'

If Derry do that, they will be looking forward to an All-Ireland decider against either Dublin or Kerry on 24 July.

Gallagher is not afraid to talk about such an occasion - even though the Oak Leafers will have a huge job of work on Saturday to make that a reality.

Asked what it would mean to playing for Sam later this months he replies: "It's absolutely everything. It's the pinnacle. There's no doubt about it.

"The teams that don't get to an All-Ireland Final and don't win them, aren't failures. There's no doubt about that.

"But it's the ultimate dream and the ultimate colosseum that you want to play in. That's where you want to be on the biggest stage of our sport."