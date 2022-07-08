Mickey Graham managed to keep his squad intact for the Tailteann Cup campaign after their Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal

Tailteann Cup: Cavan v Westmeath Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: 9 July Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport NI website; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Cavan will be able to look back on 2022 as a thoroughly satisfactory season if they win Saturday's inaugural Tailteann Cup final against Westmeath.

After the thrills of November 2020, Cavan suffered a stunning reversal within seven months as they were relegated to Division Four.

That meant an almost certain unwanted spot in the new second-tier competition even if they earned promotion in 2022.

But the Cavan players' application has been resolute.

Promotion was duly achieved in the Spring - albeit in workmanlike rather than sparkling fashion - but Cavan then produced a solid Ulster Championship campaign as they comfortably beat Antrim at Corrigan Park before giving Donegal a major scare in the provincial semi-final with the final 2-16 to 0-16 outcoming flattering Declan Bonner's side.

'It wasn't a big sell'

Unlike a number of other counties consigned to the Tailteann Cup, Cavan managed to keep their squad wholly intact for the new competition and their momentum was maintained as they earned dominant opening wins overs Down and Fermanagh before eventually repelling a vigorous Sligo challenge in an entertaining semi-final at Croke Park.

"To put in so much effort in pre-season and over the last three years to just go and throw the towel in just because you lost to Donegal would have been an awful shame," says Cavan boss Mickey Graham.

"To be able to progress, to keep playing football, I think the lads now have seen the benefit of that.

"It wasn't a big sell because the players knew that it wasn't just about this weekend, or it's not about the Tailteann Cup, it's about the future of Cavan for years to come and laying the right foundation."

After the widespread scepticism about whether the GAA's latest attempt at a second-tier Football Championship would fly, the competition does appear to have proved a success.

Ronan O'Toole (centre) is among a number of talented forwards in the Westmeath team

For the most part, the games have been competitive affairs with Sligo's penalty-shootout win over Leitrim standing out but there's little doubt that the two best teams have progressed to Saturday's decider, which will be the curtain-raiser to the opening All-Ireland Football semi-final between Derry and Galway.

Westmeath, after narrowly missing out on promotion to Division Two, always looked likely contenders in the competition as that sense only increased when they battled past Laois 1-13 to 0-13 in their opener on the final weekend of May.

The Lake County then accounted for Carlow 1-21 to 2-13 in their quarter-final before a dominant 3-22 to 2-16 semi-final win Offaly, with the final margin flattering John Maughan's side.

That contest showed Westmeath's strong attacking options in the likes of Ronan O'Toole, Sam McCartan and Luke Loughlin but one wonders whether they will get as much space against a tighter Cavan defence.

Cavan will hope for a similar start to the one they got against Sligo three weeks ago when they led 0-6 to 0-0 after 14 minutes but they soon lost that firm control of the game and never really got it totally as the Yeats men were left rueing a number of squandered goal opportunities.

With Westmeath having a potent looking attack, Saturday's game could be a more cagey affair which probably would suit the Breffnimen and they should be good enough to edge the verdict.