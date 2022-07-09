Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan forward Paddy Lynch wrestles for possession with Westmeath defender James Dolan

A late goal by sub Kieran Martin gave Westmeath victory over Cavan in the inaugural Tailteann Cup at Croke Park.

Martin's goal after 67 minutes, shortly after coming on, was the decisive score in a finely poised, entertaining final.

Westmeath led 1-8 to 0-9 at half time after Lorcan Dolan's goal but Cavan hit back through Padraig Faulkner's major.

Cavan were favourites but a red card for Thomas Galligan after 58 minutes, when they were ahead by two, was costly and Westmeath scored an unanswered 1-3.

More to follow.