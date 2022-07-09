Tailteann Cup Final: Westmeath beat 14-man Cavan by four points to win new second-tier competition
A late goal by sub Kieran Martin gave Westmeath victory over Cavan in the inaugural Tailteann Cup at Croke Park.
Martin's goal after 67 minutes, shortly after coming on, was the decisive score in a finely poised, entertaining final.
Westmeath led 1-8 to 0-9 at half time after Lorcan Dolan's goal but Cavan hit back through Padraig Faulkner's major.
Cavan were favourites but a red card for Thomas Galligan after 58 minutes, when they were ahead by two, was costly and Westmeath scored an unanswered 1-3.
