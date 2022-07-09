Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Karen Guthrie scored two goals for Donegal in their win

Three goals in a strong second-half performance saw Donegal go through to the All-Ireland semi-finals with an impressive six-point win over Dublin.

Karen Guthrie found the net twice after Yvonne Bonner scored the first goal of the match as Donegal won 3-7 to 1-7 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Carla Rowe grabbed a goal for the Dubs in the final minute but it was no more than a consolation.

Meanwhile, Monaghan have been relegated to All-Ireland intermediate level.

They will play in that grade in 2023 after losing Saturday's relegation play-off 3-12 to 0-6 against Waterford.

