Ladies All-Ireland SFC: Donegal secure six-point win over Dublin to reach semi-finals
Three goals in a strong second-half performance saw Donegal go through to the All-Ireland semi-finals with an impressive six-point win over Dublin.
Karen Guthrie found the net twice after Yvonne Bonner scored the first goal of the match as Donegal won 3-7 to 1-7 in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Carla Rowe grabbed a goal for the Dubs in the final minute but it was no more than a consolation.
Meanwhile, Monaghan have been relegated to All-Ireland intermediate level.
They will play in that grade in 2023 after losing Saturday's relegation play-off 3-12 to 0-6 against Waterford.
