Kerry's last-gasp win secured them their first championship win over Dublin since 2009

Sean O'Shea's last-kick free from 55 metres earned Kerry a dramatic 1-14 to 1-13 All-Ireland Football semi-final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

O'Shea hit Kerry's goal after only four minutes as the Kingdom led 1-8 to 0-6 at half time in the Dublin sun.

Kerry's advantage was six by the 43rd minute as David Clifford brought up his tally to 0-6 by that stage.

However Cormac Costello's superb goal helped Dublin draw level but as extra time loomed, O'Shea won it for Kerry.

It was a sensational winning score with Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan appearing set to take the last-ditch kick before goalscorer O'Shea took the responsibility to secure the Kingdom's final spot against Galway on 24 July.

It was Kerry's first championship win over the Dubs since 2009 to end a series of big-game defeats against their greatest rivals.

After the turgid fare of Saturday's opening All-Ireland when Galway saw off Ulster champions Derry 2-8 to 1-6, a much more open contest was expected 24 hours on at headquarters and the two teams didn't disappoint as they went toe to toe in a frantic contest.

With David Clifford tormenting Michael Fitzsimons, the Kingdom bossed the first half although the Dubs showed their battling qualities to remain in the game.

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, J Cooper, S Bugler; B Fenton, T Lahiff; J McCarthy, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, L O'Dell.

Subs: D O'Hanlon, R Basquel, A Byrne, D Byrne, S MacMahon, N Scully, R McGarry, A McGowan, C Murphy, P Small, E O'Donnell.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B O Beaglaioch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; J Barry, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, K Spillane, P Murphy, M Burns, J O'Connor, J Savage, G Crowley, J O'Shea, D Moynihan, A Spillane.