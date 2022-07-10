Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim and Fermanagh will contest the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Championship final after winning their respective semi-finals on Sunday.

Maria O'Neill scored two goals as the Saffrons, who lost last year's final to Wicklow, beat Carlow 3-18 to 0-13 in Dunleer.

Eimear Smyth scored a brilliant 3-7 to help the Ernesiders see off Limerick in an emphatic 7-9 to 3-12 win in Kiltoom.

The all-Ulster decider will take place at Croke Park on 31 July.

Aiming to go one better than last year, Antrim were helped by early goals in each half from Aine Tubridy and O'Neill as the Saffrons beat Carlow in the semi-final for the second year running.

Antrim followed Tubridy's first-minute goal with points from O'Neill and Orlaith Prenter as they raced into the break with a 1-10 to 0-7 lead.

While three unanswered frees from Sara Doyle - who finished with 0-8 - brought Carlow back into it early in the second half, O'Neill's first goal swung momentum back in Antrim's favour while her second put the game beyond the Leinster county.

In Kiltoom, 2020 Player of the Year Smyth led Fermanagh's charge back to the final with a superb 3-7 lighting up the Ernesiders' goal-happy display.

Bláithín Bogue, Laura Grew (two) and Cliodhna McElroy also found the net as the Ernesiders overturned an early six-point deficit to book their ticket to Croke Park for a chance to add to their 2017 and 2020 triumphs.