McEntee led Meath to two Leinster finals during his six-year reign as Royals boss

Andy McEntee is set to be appointed as the new Antrim senior football manager.

The former Meath boss will take over from Tyrone great Enda McGinley, who stepped down after Antrim's Tailteann Cup exit in May.

McEntee opted against seeking a third term with Meath after the Royals' All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Clare in June.

His appointment was approved at a county board meeting and he is expected to be ratified by clubs on Monday.

Prior to his stint with Meath, McEntee led Dublin club Ballyboden St Enda's to an All-Ireland Club Football title in 2016.

He took over as Meath manager later that year and led his native county to successive Leinster finals in 2018 and 2019.

Under him, Meath also sealed promotion to Division One in 2019 but they were relegated back to the second tier without winning a game the following season.

McEntee, whose son Shane is Meath captain, will be tasked with leading the Saffrons to Division Two with McGinley having earned promotion from Division Four in 2021.

McEntee's arrival in Antrim will come as a surprise to some after his recent appearance on The GAA Social podcast, in which he admitted that "social media attention" is making inter-county management "less and less attractive".

Following McEntee's resignation from the Royals, Meath GAA outlined its "disgust at the personal abuse" aimed at its members on social media.