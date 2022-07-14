Match officials overturned Hawk-Eye's incorrect decision at half-time of last Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final

Galway manager Padraic Joyce says his side will accept whatever decision the GAA makes regarding the use of Hawk-Eye in the All-Ireland final.

The score detection system was stood down at half-time of the Tribesmen's semi-final win over Derry after it incorrectly ruled Shane Walsh's 45 to have gone wide.

The official report on the incident ruled a "combination of unrelated issues" led to the error, and that there were no historical issues with Hawk-Eye.

Testing will be carried out this week before a decision is made on whether the it will be in use for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Walsh's 45 near the end of the first half at Croke Park was ruled wide despite replays clearly showing the ball had gone between the posts.

After Hawk-Eye chalked the score off, match officials reversed the call at half-time with Galway correctly awarded the point.

Joyce, who scored 10 points when Galway last lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 2001, denied reports that his side were refusing to come back onto the pitch until the decision was overturned.

"We were never not going to come out, don't worry about that," he said.

"We have to go with what Croke Park decide. They're the governing body of the GAA, they tell us when we're playing, where we're playing and who's refereeing the matches.

"We've enough to be worrying about. All we can do is tell players that when they're shooting to put it over the middle spot if they can so that there's no doubt."

With Walsh's score added, Galway started the second half level with Derry at 0-4 to 0-4, before kicking on to secure a comprehensive victory.

"That score that Shane kicked, there wasn't even a debate on that. It was a foot inside the post," Joyce said.

"We asked for clarity from our county secretary, I said 'that ball was over, you need to go and review that'.

"In fairness the umpire on the day, he waved it over. Even when he crossed the flags, if you watch the tape he was shaking heads with the other umpire that they had to cancel the score."