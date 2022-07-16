Tom Morrissey (centre) will hope to help Limerick to victory in Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling Final against Kilkenny

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final: Limerick v Kilkenny Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 17 July Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Limerick are favourites to clinch a third successive All-Ireland Hurling title on Sunday but Kilkenny will fancy their prospects of causing an upset.

The holders had to work hard to overcome Galway in the semi-final with Tribesmen missing a host of chances as they lost by only four points.

A day earlier, Kilkenny had demolished Clare to reach the decider.

Kilkenny are unlikely to be as wasteful as Galway were so Limerick may need to produce their best game of 2022 to win.

So far this summer, Limerick haven't hit the heights of last year's total domination of the championship as they were challenged strongly by Clare in the Munster Final before needing their bench to help them scratch out victory over Galway two weeks ago.

Last year's hurler of the year Cian Lynch was among the late substitutes who helped get them over the line against Galway but apparently will not be involved this weekend after supposedly twisting his ankle in training amid further injury woes.

Lynch's name was a notable absentee from the 25-man squad announced on Friday evening, with Limerick's starting line-up unchanged from the semi-final.

David Reidy made a vital impression after being introduced late on against Galway as he notched three points but remains in the substitutes - for now at least - with Peter Casey, who like Lynch has battled with injury this summer after a superb 2021 - also named on the bench.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody, facing into his 19th All-Ireland decider since taking the job in 1998, has also named an unchanged line-up from their semi-final, with the only alteration to the squad the inclusion of Conor Fogarty on the bench in place of Darragh Corcoran.

A Kilkenny victory would increase their record haul of Liam McCarthy Cup hauls to 37. Their current 36 titles has them six ahead of Cork's triumphs, with Limerick having only reached double figures by beating Cork in last year's decider.

However, you have to go back seven years to Kilkenny's last title when they beat Galway 1-22 to 1-18 in the 2015 decider.

That victory was Kilkenny's 10th success in 12 years which marked that particular group of players as probably the best in the game's history.

This current Limerick team's achievements as they chase a fourth title in five years have led some to suggest that they deserved to be mentioned in dispatches as being caman game's greatest side. That could be something that has being whispered in the ears of the Kilkenny players this week.

If Kilkenny reproduce the kind of imperious form they managed against Clare and Limerick, by their own high standards, remain as sluggish as they have been this year, it could be the Cats' day.