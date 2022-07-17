Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Limerick's Dan Morrissey keeps possession against Kilkenny forward Adrian Mullen

Limerick secured a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles for the first time after an epic battle with Kilkenny in Croke Park.

The holders led from start to finish with an early Gearoid Hegarty goal helping them into a six-point lead.

They led by six on several occasions but Kilkenny fought back superbly in the second half with goals from Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan to draw level.

Limerick withstood the Cats' ferocious fightback to win an 11th senior title.

More to follow.