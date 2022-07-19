Padraic Joyce says Galway's opening one-point Connacht Championship win over Mayo on 24 April was "massive" for his team after defeats by the same opposition over the last two years

Galway boss Padraic Joyce says he is not surprised that his team have reached this year's All-Ireland Football Final.

The county's former star forward took the job in October 2019 and says he believed they were on course to reach the final in his first year in charge.

"I thought we'd be back sooner but then Covid hit obviously," Joyce told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"We were in really great shape at that time in 2020.

"We lost the Connacht final barely by one point to Mayo and they went on to the [All-Ireland] final.

"It was a funny year with knockout championship and same again last year and we lost the Connacht final again."

Joyce says Galway's penalty shootout quarter-finals victory over Armagh was the 'big Croke Park win' his side needed

'We had to win a big game in Croke Park'

After those two successive Connacht Final defeats to their big rivals Mayo, Joyce admits his side's 1-14 to 0-16 victory in the provincial quarter-final in Castlebar on 24 April was a vital win.

"This year we got a run at it. The game in Castlebar was massive. A big game for us and it was massive to win it."

The other pivotal contest in Galway's march to Sunday's decider was their dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Armagh, when they lost a six-point lead in second-half injury time, then became embroiled in an ugly brawl at full-time, before eventually winning on penalties.

"We were six up in that game and then you see the fourth official putting up eight minutes. You could see Armagh getting a lift and then they got a goal straight away.

"It was a brilliant game to be involved in. Obviously you would have liked to have won in normal time

"We do practise the penalties in training and have a bit of craic with the lads. We were very cool in that in fairness and we were shooting against a goalkeeper [Ethan Rafferty] who wouldn't be renowned as an out and out goalkeeper.

"It was a big game for us and we had to win a big game in Croke Park to kind of just say 'we are coming back here'."

'You never know when you are going to be back'

But while Joyce is in no way surprised that Galway are 'back' this year, he says there is no guarantee this particular group of Tribesmen players will have another shot at All-Ireland Final glory.

Joyce played in his first All-Ireland Final as a 21-year-old in 1998 when Galway beat Mick O'Dwyer's Kildare and was on the losing side when the Tribesmen lost the 2000 decider - after a replay - against Kerry.

As a 24-year-old, Joyce then produced a stunning man-of-the-match display in the 2001 decider when he hit eight points to help Galway upset favourites Meath in a dominant 0-17 to 0-8 victory but never sampled All-Ireland Final day again as a player.

"I thought we'd be back in a final again [within] two or three years but I never even saw Croke Park more than maybe one or twice again before I retired.

"I'm just telling our lads to enjoy it because you never know when you are going to be back."

Joyce played in Galway's All-Ireland Final triumphs over Kildare and Meath in 1998 and 2001 and was on the losing side in the Tribesmen's replay defeat by Kerry in 2000

Asked how his side are going to stop Kerry footballing genius David Clifford, Joyce laughs in response.

"You are not going to keep that man [David Clifford] quiet. He's that good. You have got to try to limit the supply into him as much as you can.

"No-one is going to tell me that he's not going to score in the final. Of course he's going to score in the final. But they have more than David Clifford as we know.

"At the same time when they sit down to look at their squad and the Galway squad, they will have a few problems to look at on our side of the pitch as well."

As a player and a manager, Padraic Joyce has never been afraid of a battle.