Declan Bonner says he knew his Donegal reign was over after the qualifier defeat by Armagh last month even though he only stood down on Wednesday night.

Bonner's second stint as manager ended after five years in charge as he informed the Donegal county board of his decision.

"I knew myself that I was going to walk away after that [defeat]," Bonner told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Bonner didn't speak to the media after the hammering by Armagh in Clones.

"I wanted to make sure that the main people that I needed to talk to were the major stakeholders, that's the players, that's the management, that's the county committee and the county executives. I have done that over the last four weeks.

"I knew if I was asked a question immediately after the match, which I would have been asked, I'd have had to say 'yes' but I had to be fair to those guys. That was my reason [for not speaking to the media]."

Bonner's Donegal team never quite seemed the same again after the shock 2020 Ulster Final defeat by Cavan

By BBC Sport NI's John Haughey

Declan Bonner's second coming as Donegal saw the county adopt a refreshing attacking approach after the more regimented and cautious playing style which had become the norm under Jim McGuinness and then Rory Gallagher.

Bonner's side landed successive Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019 - the first time the county had gone back-to-back in the province - and despite his team's failure to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals in his opening two years, Donegal did appear on an upward curve.

After Covid arrived in early 2020, Donegal seemed the team best equipped to perhaps end Dublin's then long dominance at All-Ireland level.

Donegal's demolition of Armagh in the Ulster semi-final in November 2020 seemed certain to be followed by a third successive provincial title but a week later, Bonner's side imploded against a ravenous Cavan side and in truth, have never looked the same since.

With their self-belief apparently shaken, Donegal have been unconvincing for the most part over the past 20 months - despite retaining their Division One status.

The team's inhibited display in the Ulster Final defeat by Derry, with the decision to employ Michael Murphy at midfield backfiring as it allowed his marker the strong-running Brendan Rogers to produce a man-of-the-match display, didn't go down well with Donegal fans who voted with their feet in travelling in very small number to Clones for the subsequent qualifier hammering with Armagh which proved Bonner's final game in charge.

'Family delighted I have stepped down'

Bonner's decision to step down was not a major surprise with Donegal fans seemingly having lost a certain amount of faith in the management following the disappointing Ulster Final defeat by Derry, when the team's game plan came in for major criticism.

Asked whether some social media attacks that were directed at him bordered on abuse, Bonner responded: "I am not going to say or accept that this is part and parcel of it, but it is. Unfortunately it is.

"I am not on social media, I don't look at it but I have a family. They are young adults.

"It is not easy and the family will be delighted that I have stepped down to be honest, but that wasn't the reason.

"To be in this job you have to be obsessed. I was in a real privileged position that I was lucky enough to play for Donegal at all levels, from under-16 to senior, and privileged and honoured that I managed Donegal. Whoever comes in after me it will be a privileged position for those guys"

Bonner said that he hoped that a Donegal man will be appointed to be job and 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness will inevitably be linked with the role although it remains to be seen whether he would in interested in returning to the fold.

"There is a good group of players there and you have got to aim high," added Bonner, who said that he will now "help out" with his Na Rossa in "whatever way I can".

"They will still be playing Division One football and I wish whoever comes in well. I will be on the sidelines supporting from the stands in 2023."