Jason Sherlock has emerged as a frontrunner to take over as manager of the Monaghan senior footballers, BBC Sport understands.

Monaghan GAA have been searching for a replacement for Seamus McEnaney, who ended his second spell as boss in June.

Sherlock won an All-Ireland title with Dublin as a player in 1995 and was a coach during Jim Gavin's five-in-a-row spell between 2015 and 2019.

Monaghan lost to Derry in this year's Ulster Championship semi-final.

The Farneymen then exited the All-Ireland series following a first-round qualifier defeat by Mayo in Castlebar.

Malachy O'Rourke, who managed Monaghan to Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, had also been mentioned as a possible replacement for McEnaney.

O'Rourke led Glen to their first Derry Senior Football title in November.

Meanwhile, Colm O'Rourke is set to replace Andy McEntee as Meath boss following the latter's surprise move to Antrim.

The Royal County's management committee has recommended that O'Rourke be put forward for ratification. O'Rourke has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors.

Like McEntee's arrival in Antrim, O'Rourke's appointment will be seen as a surprise after the two-time All-Ireland winner distanced himself from the role earlier this summer.

O'Rourke managed Ireland in two International Rules series victories over Australia in 1998 and 1999, while the 64-year-old has worked as an analyst on RTE's GAA coverage.

He also led Simonstown Gaels to back-to-back Meath titles in 2016 and 2017.

Meath, who compete in Division Two of the National League, last won a Leinster title in 2010 while the last of their seven All-Ireland triumphs came in 1999.