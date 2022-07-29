Grainne McLaughlin will be in action for Antrim in Sunday's all-Ulster All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football final against Fermanagh

Emma Kelly says her Antrim squad should aspire to follow Meath's example as they aim for the All-Ireland Junior Football title against Fermanagh.

The all-Ulster clash will be the first game in Sunday's triple-header at Croke Park which is concluded by Meath's senior tussle with Kerry.

Meath progressed from the Intermediate ranks to win last year's senior title as they defeated Dublin.

"Maybe we could be the next Meath in pushing on," said the Antrim boss.

The Saffrons are aiming for their first junior title since 2012 and manager Kelly was part of that All-Ireland winning team.

Since then, Antrim lost junior finals in 2016 and last year when they paid for a poor start in the West County Hotel Cup decider against Wicklow.

Fermanagh won title in 2017 and 2020

They will be facing a Fermanagh side who lifted the junior title in 2020, with the Erne County also having won the last all-Ulster decider in 2017 when they defeated Derry after a replay.

"You can see the likes of Meath just step straight up from intermediate to win senior," the Antrim manager told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"That has highlighted how quickly things can change and we're hoping we are on the incline here as well to try and do better things in Antrim.

"This could be the first step in something that could be special over the next few years if we can get across the line and get a wee bit more positivity about.

"The love of the game is there in Antrim because we do have so many clubs and girls playing.

"These girls are role models now and we're hoping we will have more and more girls wanting to get that jersey."

Antrim captain Cathy Carey is among only two survivors from the Saffron County's last junior title triumph 10 years ago

Kelly's squad have quite a few changes from a year ago with five starters from the Wicklow defeat not involved this time round.

"The girls that stepped in have been top class and quality players as well. It will be some battle next year if they are all in together [with players possibly coming back]."

Having already played three times in 2022, with Fermanagh beating the Saffrons in Division Four but Antrim winning both their Ulster Championship encounters, the two sides know all about each other.

"I think we're kind of sick of looking at each other but at the same time, it's great that two Ulster teams are in there," adds the Antrim boss.

"It will be a great spectacle. The neutral is going to love it. It will be tight and will be edgy."

Captain Cathy Carey and Aine Tubridy are the only playing survivors from the 2012 triumph when Kelly also started for the Saffrons.

Last year's junior final seemed to almost pass Antrim by as they trailed 0-10 to 0-3 against Wicklow at half time and left themselves with too much to do in the second period.

With Sunday's match throwing in at noon, the Antrim squad will arrive at Croke Park at 10.20 BST having travelling south on Saturday.

Eimear Smyth has accumulated a remarkable 4-17 for Fermanagh to date in this year's junior championship

After winning the junior title in 2020, Fermanagh were relegated straight back from the intermediate grade but manager James Daly, despite a number of early-season defections this year, has steadied the ship and the Erne women are potentially just an hour away from making the step up again.

Fermanagh's Eimear Smyth is the leading scorer in this year's junior championship having accumulated 4-17.

Blaithin Bogue (2-4) and Laura Grew (3-0) have also been bagging goals for Fermanagh while Maria O'Neill's is Antrim's top scorer in the campaign with 5-3.

Fermanagh are unchanged from their 7-9 to 3-12 semi-final win over Limerick with the Saffrons making one alteration from their dominant victory over Carlow as Sarah O'Neill takes over form Megan McGarry in defence.

After the junior decider, Laois face Wexford in the intermediate final at 13:45 before the showpiece contest between holders Meath and Kerry throws in at 16:00.

Antrim: A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O'Neill; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; C Taggart, C Carey (capt.), M O'Neill; B Devlin, O Prenter, G McLaughlin.

Fermanagh: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin (capt.), S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue; B Bannon, A O'Brien; E Maguire, B Bogue, S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth, L Grew.