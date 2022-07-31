Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mixed emotions for Kelly after Saffrons earn replay

Antrim manager Emma Kelly has questioned why video technology was not used as Fermanagh were awarded a controversial penalty in the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final.

The penalty was given despite replays showing the foul was committed outside the square.

"It shouldn't have been a penalty - if the video referee is there, use it," said Kelly.

The final will go to replay after a 1-13 to 1-13 draw at Croke Park.

The penalty decision was one of a number of notable incidents in a thrilling decider, with Orlaith Prenter equalising for Antrim courtesy of a last-minute free.

Fermanagh netted early in the second half but video technology intervened and it was ruled out for a square ball.

Referee Kevin Corcoran awards the controversial penalty to Fermanagh in Sunday's decider

Erne boss James Daly described Antrim's last-gasp free as "very, very soft" but he did concede that "maybe the penalty was outside".

Referee Kevin Corcoran awarded the second-half penalty for Sarah O'Neill's foul on Blaithin Bogue, with Eimear Smyth converting.

It brought Fermanagh to within a point of the Saffrons and proved crucial in the outcome of the game.

"The penalty obviously lifted Fermanagh spirits, got their tails up and gave them that push on," added Kelly.

"It's a strange one that they used it (video technology) for one incident and not the other. It made a big difference and it's frustrating.

"Or if there's someone there watching it back they can't talk into a referee's ear and say 'hold on, we need to look at this'.

"It raises questions as to why it was not flagged up with the umpires or linespeople. That could have been a big changer - it went in Fermanagh's favour, they got the goal and got them back to a point behind."