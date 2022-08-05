Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim face Armagh in the Premier Junior decider with Cork teams involved in both the Intermediate and Senior deciders as they face Galway and Kilkenny

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Final: Antrim v Armagh Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 7 August Throw-in: 12:00 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Antrim joint-captain Emma Laverty says they will not "give up or lie down to anyone" in Sunday's All-Ireland Premier Junior final against Armagh.

With Antrim playing in the All-Ireland senior series, the county established a second side to play at junior level.

In their first season they have reached the showpiece finale at Croke Park to face their Ulster rivals.

"It's the first time playing in the venue for every player," Laverty told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"The size of the stadium is a bit overwhelming but we have to block out everything else and just think we're here to play Armagh and win an All-Ireland final."

'Youth is on their side'

Fellow captain Maria McLarnon, one of the more experienced members of the panel, is a school teacher to many of her team-mates and says she is learning a lot from the younger squad members.

"It's a dream come true. We have a great range of ages, we're all pulling together and it's great to be playing with them," McLarnon said.

Joint-manager Brian Kearney added: "Youth is on their side. I think some of these girls don't have nerves.

"They'll handle it all right; they handled everything well so far. If we ask them to do a job, they do it.

"Last week in the semi-final [against Clare], they stuck at it. They showed great determination to come through that - not many have come through such a match like it," added the Antrim manager of a game which required double extra time.

Jennifer Curry helped Cork win four All-Ireland titles but will be in action for Armagh against Antrim at Croke Park on Sunday

The Saffrons will be facing a much more experienced Armagh side, who won the Kay Mills Cup in 2020.

The Orchard County team includes former All-Star and four-time All-Ireland winner Jennifer Curry.

The former Cork star switched allegiance to Armagh and admits it'll be a new experience lining up at Croke Park in a different coloured jersey.

"It'll be strange not to be wearing the red but at the same time it's brilliant to be able to wear the orange too," added the 39-year-old.

"I'm excited. I know I'll be nervous but that's a normal experience for me, I'm going to relish it."

Her experience has been manifest on the scoresheet, having racked up an impressive 1-3 in the semi-final victory over Cavan.

And with Cork involved in both the senior and intermediate deciders following the Premier Junior final as the Rebel County face Galway before the big one against Kilkenny, Curry expects the occasion to be "one to remember".