Molly McGloin (right) will again captain Fermanagh again in Saturday's All-Ireland Junior Football Final replay against Antrim

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final replay: Antrim v Fermanagh Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 13 August Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live score and match report on BBC Sport Website

Captain Molly McGloin says Fermanagh will be ready for the All-Ireland JFC Final replay against Antrim even though manager James Daly has been absent from training since the drawn game.

Armagh man Daly travelled to Portugal the day after the draw to get married.

He will not arrive back in Ireland until late on Friday with the replay in Armagh on Saturday evening (17:00 BST).

"There was a plan put in place to accommodate that. It hasn't taken away our focus," said the Fermanagh skipper.

"James has it all under control. People have stepped in and it's been great. The vibes in training have been very positive."

Those who have stepped in have included Niall McCann, who has taken a couple of training sessions over the past week in what McGloin describes as a "fresh voice" in the camp.

No big psychological edge going into replay

Both teams came away from the drawn encounter at Croke Park knowing full well that they wasted an opportunity to win the title - but also could have ended up as losers.

That suggests that there is no big psychological advantage going into the replay at the Athletic Grounds although perhaps Antrim will maybe feel they have a greater scope for an improved performance after missing so many chances - including several goal opportunities - at headquarters.

Antrim skipper Cathal Carey admits that improving the "conversion rate" was the main takeaway from the drawn game.

"We didn't kick as many goals and points as we would have liked compared to how many chances we got. We were creating those chances but just didn't finish them," added the Saffrons captain.

After Fermanagh had trailed 1-7 to 0-7 at half time, the controversial awarding of a penalty which was converted by Eimear Smyth helped the Erne women lead by one late on before Orlaith Prenter's sixth point of the day ensured the replay.

Prenter's 0-6 haul still left her as only the joint second highest scorer with Blaithin Bogue hitting seven Fermanagh points and Smyth notching 1-3 for the Erne County.

While Antrim manager Emma Kelly afterwards bemoaned video technology not being in use to adjudicate on the decision when it was clear the foul was outside the square, Carey says the Saffrons quickly moved on from the controversy.

Antrim skipper Cathy Carey (left) says the team quickly moved on from the penalty controversy in the drawn game

"Penalty decisions and other decisions that are made in a match can't be changed so the thing is not to worry about them too much and concentrate on what you can do to improve your own performance and help the team's performance.

"The focus has been on how we can improve for the next game. Both teams had opportunities to win it and both could have lost it. You're just glad to get a second bite at the cherry."

Both sides appear to have come through the drawn encounter without picking up injuries but the Saffrons will once again be minus Michelle Magee, who missed the Croke Park contest because of her Commonwealth Games commitments with the Northern Ireland netball team.

Carey says the success of the Antrim camogie team in winning the All-Ireland Premier Junior title on Sunday will "spur on" the footballers.

"You want to emulate that and bring as much silverware as possible back to the county. The fact that they done just gives you another wee kick to just go for it.

"We haven't won it in 10 years now. It's always talked about, getting up and playing at a higher level and being able to provide something for younger girls to look up to and to aspire to be.

'Always nip and tuck between teams'

"We've great underage coming through. Loads of clubs are being formed and on a yearly basis, the sport is growing in the county.

"I think a win would give us a massive boost within the county. There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and it would be great to see that rewarded."

But Fermanagh will believe they can finish the job at the second time of asking - in the fifth meeting between the sides this season - and clinch a first title since 2020.

Erne skipper McGloin couldn't resist pointing out this week that both Fermanagh's junior final triumphs came outside Croke Park - including the replay win over Derry in 2017 - but she is expecting another close encounter.

"The drawn game just reflected how it's been with Antrim the whole year and even down the years as well. It's always been nip and tuck between Fermanagh and Antrim," added the Fermanagh captain.

This first game in 2022 between the sides saw Fermanagh beat the Saffrons in Division Four but Antrim then won both their Ulster Championship encounters before they could not be separated on 31 July.