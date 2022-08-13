Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lara Dahunsi scored Antrim's first goal in their replay triumph as they won the junior title for the first time since 2012

Two early goals helped Antrim earn a dominant 3-15 to 0-11 win over Fermanagh in the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final replay in Armagh.

After the 1-13 to 1-13 draw at Croke Park two weeks ago, another tight content was anticipated.

However, Antrim took immediate control as Lara Dahunsi netted on six minutes before captain Cathy Carey converted a penalty three minutes later.

Leading 2-5 to 0-6 at half time, Carey struck a brilliant third goal late on.

Eimear Smyth put Fermanagh ahead with a third-minute free but that was the only time that the Erne County women led.

Grainne McLaughlin immediately levelled with the first of her eight points before outstanding ball-winning midfielder Dahusni won possession and lobbed over Fermanagh keeper Roisin Gleeson to the net.

While Smyth responded with another point, Fermanagh received a hammer blow when the Saffrons were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute which was emphatically hammered to the roof of the net by Carey.

Fermanagh did respond with three of the next four scores - including an Erin Tierney effort - but could not get any closer than three in arrears as Antrim tagged on three unanswered points of their own as Caitlin Taggart, free-taker McLaughlin and Bronagh Devlin were on target.

While a fine Smyth effort from play cut Antrim's lead to five at half time, Fermanagh needed a fast start to the second half but instead the Saffrons effectively put the contest to bed by notching four straight points after the restart.

Dahunsi's turnover to set up Taggart's 35th-minute score summed up her contribution as she broke up promising Fermanagh positions on numerous occasions in addition to being the provider for several scores.

The Saffrons led 2-10 to 0-8 at the midway point in the second half and four further unanswered points were followed by Carey's second goal on 53 minutes after she was found by a sensational Bronagh Devlin pass.

The final margin was a little harsh on Fermanagh but there was no doubting Antrim's superiority as they clinched their first junior title since 2012 to clinch a move up to the intermediate grade in 2023.

Smyth also finished on eight points for Fermanagh but the Erne attack was largely neutralised by the Antrim defence, as influential Blaithin Bogue, who notched 0-7 at Croke Park, could only manage a single point.