Dessie Farrell to remain Dublin manager for two more years
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Dessie Farrell will continue as manager of Dublin's senior footballers for a further two years.
Farrell was appointed Dublin boss on a three-year term in late 2019 following Jim Gavin's departure.
An All-Ireland winner with Dublin as a player in 1995, Farrell led the county to their sixth straight Sam Maguire in 2020.
There had been speculation around Farrell's future following Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry.
"Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin Senior Football manager for a further two years," Dublin GAA said in a short statement.
While Dublin won their 12th consecutive Leinster title in May, the county endured a disappointing campaign having suffered relegation to Division Two in the National League for the first time since 1995.
They eased past Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final before falling to eventual champions Kerry by a point in a semi-final thriller on 10 July.