Hampsey (left) says Tyrone have a point to prove in 2023

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey admits a disappointing 2022 season has sharpened the team's focus to go out and "get the Tyrone people behind us again".

The 2021 All-Ireland champions relinquished their Ulster title at the quarter-final stage with defeat by eventual winners Derry.

That was followed by exiting the Sam Maguire qualifiers at the hands of rivals Armagh.

Hampsey says this year has left the Red Hands with a "point to prove".

"A strange one, getting time off over the summer. I got to go away on holiday which was the first time in six or seven years," said Hampsey.

"We'll get the batteries recharged, get back to Garvaghey in the winter months and get training hard because we know we have a point to prove.

"We know we didn't perform to our best ability this year. We've to get the Tyrone people behind us again and get the thing going again."

Having retained their Division One status despite an up-and-down National League campaign, Tyrone were dismantled by Derry in devastating fashion in a gripping Ulster quarter-final in Omagh.

Red Hand hopes of becoming the first Tyrone team to successfully defend an All-Ireland title were then dashed by Armagh, who won 1-16 to 1-10 in the qualifiers at the Athletic Grounds.

But Hampsey, who is back with his club Coalisland ahead of the start of the Tyrone SFC, insists the county will approach 2023 with renewed enthusiasm as they look to dethrone Derry and Kerry as Ulster and All-Ireland champions respectively.

"Any day you put on a Tyrone jersey, you go out to do the team proud and the jersey proud. But look, things just didn't get going this year. It's hard to put a finger on it. The Ulster Championship is such a tough competition, it's tough to get going because you're going up against big opposition.

"The likes of Derry, they had a great year. They done well to win the Ulster Championship and the likes of Armagh beating us in the qualifiers, we were really disappointed getting beaten that day in the Athletic Grounds.

"But the lads will come back with that bit of hunger and fight for next year because we have a young enough panel and we'll hopefully push on."

While the Tyrone seniors struggled in 2022, it was a memorable year for the Under-20s who claimed the county's sixth All-Ireland title at the grade in May.

Stars of that team such as Ruairi Canavan and Michael McGleenan have already been promoted to the senior panel and Hampsey believes they can serve to breathe new life into the county.

"We saw how good the Under-20s were in the championship," added Hampsey.

"They got their opportunity to step up to the seniors and they're training hard. We know the ability those lads have and they're real good lads as well, they look after themselves off the pitch.

"Hopefully those lads can push on."