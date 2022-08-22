Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kevin McStay has been appointed as the new Mayo senior football manager.

The former Roscommon boss succeeds James Horan, who stepped down in June following Mayo's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Kerry.

Mayo GAA confirmed McStay has been given a four-year term.

The Ballina native's backroom team includes former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, McStay's brother-in-law Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan.

McStay was ratified as the new boss following a meeting of the Mayo GAA executive committee and county board on Monday evening.

He was chosen ahead of Ray Dempsey, Mike Sloan and Declan Shaw.

"It was always a desire of mine to return someday to manage the Mayo senior football team and I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity now," said McStay.

"I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to keep Mayo competitive and challenging for national honours."

McStay, who missed out on the Mayo job in 2014, won two Connacht titles and an All-Star with the county as a player.

As a manager, he led Roscommon club St Brigid's to an All-Ireland title in 2013, while he won a Connacht title with the Rossies in 2017 before stepping down a year later.