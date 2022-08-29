Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McKenna (left) celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after the All-Ireland final win over Mayo

All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna is to return to Australia and resume his AFL career in a major blow to Tyrone.

It is understood McKenna, who joined Essendon as a teenager, has informed his Red Hand team-mates of his decision.

He returned to Ireland two years ago and immediately made his senior Tyrone debut, and last season achieved his dream of winning an All-Ireland medal.

McKenna was a star of the Tyrone Minor side that won the Ulster title in 2013.

After that, he opted to travel Down Under and pursue a career as a professional sportsman.

The Eglish clubman joined Melbourne-based side Essendon in 2015 and earned a new four-year contract in 2017.

But he had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to return and win an All-Ireland with the Red Hands.

He played a key role in Tyrone's 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and setting up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.

The news of McKenna's departure is a blow for the Red Hands after a disappointing season in which their Sam Maguire Cup defence was ended by Armagh in a first-round qualifier.

McKenna, 26, was sent off in the Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Fermanagh, and while that was overturned, he was also shown a red card in the quarter-final as Tyrone's provincial reign was ended by Derry.

His imminent departure is the latest in a series of forwards lost to Tyrone, following the decisions of Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan to quit this year.