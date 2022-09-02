Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Oisin McConville won the Ulster club title as Crossmaglen manager in 2015

Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville is set to be announced as the new manager of Wicklow senior football team, BBC Sport understands.

The 46-year-old two-time All-Star scored the only goal in the Orchard team's All-Ireland triumph in 2002.

McConville was co-manager of his own club Crossmaglen when they won the Ulster title in 2015.

He also managed Seneschalstown in Meath and is currently in charge of Monaghan outfit Inniskeen Grattans.

The BBC pundit and co-commentator also guided Crossmaglen to two county titles while Inniskeen have reached two Farney semi-finals since he took over in 2020.

McConville was part of Ray Dempsey's proposed Mayo managerial ticket before the job went to Kevin McStay in August.

Colin Kelly stepped down as Wicklow boss in March because of work commitments with the team subsequently relegated from Division Three.

Alan Costello and Gary Duffy came in on an interim basis and Wicklow beat Laois in the Leinster SFC before a defeat by Meath.

Wicklow enjoyed a win over Waterford in the Tailteann Cup before being knocked out by Offaly.