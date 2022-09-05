Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McCormack will aim to lead Armagh to a fourth straight Ulster title in his first season at the helm

Shane McCormack has taken over as manager of the Armagh ladies senior footballers.

The former Kildare goalkeeper succeeds Ronan Murphy, who stepped down last month following a reign that yielded three straight Ulster titles.

Allenwood clubman McCormack was a coach on Murphy's backroom team after linking up with the Orchard side in 2021.

Armagh won the Ulster title earlier this year before exiting the All-Ireland series in the quarter-finals.

Former Armagh goalkeeper Denise Jordan, Joe Feeney, Tony Reilly and Stephen Sheeran have been confirmed as part of McCormack's backroom team.