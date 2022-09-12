Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Clann Eireann were without the suspended Tiernan Kelly

Armagh Football champions Clann Eireann bowed out at the first hurdle as they were beaten 1-9 to 0-11 by Mullaghbawn.

Shea Loye's second-half goal put Mullaghbawn six ahead and they held to beat the holders who were without suspended Armagh player Tiernan Kelly.

Crossmaglen came from five down midway through the second half to beat neighbours Silverbridge 1-19 to 2-11.

Dromintee, Maghery, Killeavy, Clan na Gael, Granemore and Ballymacnab also progressed to the last eight in Armagh.

Sunday night's Armagh quarter-finals draw had to be done a second time after the Mullaghbawn ball was initially omitted from the pot.

The led to a re-draw which pitted Dromintee against Crossmaglen, Killeavy v Clan na Gael, Ballymacnab to take on Maghery and Granemore playing Mullaghbawn.

Clann Eireann clinched their first Armagh title in 58 years last November when they defeated Crossmaglen in the decider.

Holders Creggan into Antrim semi-finals

Creggan ended an even longer wait as they clinched their first Antrim title in 67 years 10 months ago and they remain on course to retain the Saffron County's crown after beating Rossa 1-8 to 0-6 on Sunday in a quarter-final at a sodden St Enda's.

Ruairi McCann hit Creggan's goal late in the first half, with Jamie McCann's three points also proving important for the winners.

In the weekend's other Antrim quarter-finals, Cargin defeated Lamh Dhearg 0-13 to 0-9, last year's beaten finalists Aghagallon accounted for St Brigid's 0-14 to 0-7 while Portglenone eased past Gort na Mona 1-15 to 0-6.

Sunday's awful weather conditions also made for a couple of very low scoring Down SFC with Burren beating Downpatrick 2-3 to 0-2 at a rain-lashed Newcastle and Castlewellan overcoming Bredagh 2-7 to 1-3 at Mayobridge.

In the other Down ties played over the weekend, Carryduff defeated Glenn 3-9 to 0-8, Loughinisland edged out Warrenpoint 0-14 to 0-11, Clonduff beat Bryansford 0-12 to 0-8, Mayobridge overcame Longstone 0-12 to 0-6 with Saval breezing past An Riocht 3-7 to 0-9.

Ulster and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo continue their title defence when they face Ballyholland at Pairc Esler on Monday evening (19:30 BST) and the quarter-finals will take place between 23-27 September.

Oisin McConville's Inniskeen have progressed to the Monaghan Football semi-finals

The final group stages of the Monaghan SFC saw Oisin McConville's Inniskeen and Clontibret both progressing to the semi-finals with Ballybay, Latton, Scotstown and Truagh involved in quarter-finals.

Clontibret's late goal saw them drawing with Scotstown which left four teams on five points in group one.

Donaghmoyne were the team to miss out on qualification for the knockout stages as their 3-11 to 1-7 win over Aughnamullen did not prove sufficient on scoring difference.

Inniskeen topped group two as Andrew Woods' goal helped them account for Carrickmacross 1-15 to 0-8 in their final group match.

Following the completion of the group stages in the Derry SFC Championship, the last-16 draw sees Slaughtneil facing Claudy, Lavey up against last year's All-Ireland Intermediate winners Steelstown, holders Glen taking on Ballinascreen, Magherafelt facing Loup, Eoghan Rua Coleraine versus Ballinderry, Dungiven meeting Banagher and Bellaghy playing Swatragh.