An ambulance was called and the match subsequently abandoned following the assault on the referee at a minor club football championship game in Ballyforan on 31 August

Roscommon GAA says the person who assaulted a referee at an underage championship game in the county last month should receive a 96-week ban.

The referee required medical attention after being struck during a minor club football championship match in Ballyforan on 31 August.

An ambulance was called and the match was subsequently abandoned.

The following weekend's Roscommon GAA games were called off after referees withdrew their services in protest.

The referee was kept in hospital overnight for observation following the assault before being discharged the next day.

The individual concerned, or his club St Aidan's, can contest the proposed suspension, which is the minimum suggested under GAA rules for a repeat offence of 'any type of assault on a referee, umpire, linesman or sideline official.'

A first offence carries a minimum suspension of 48 weeks.

Following the incident, the Gardai said they were aware of purported social media footage and were conducting their own inquiries into the matter.

Irish Sport Minister Jack Chambers was among those who condemned the assault and he called for a swift investigation.

The host St Aidan's club pledged to co-operate fully with Roscommon GAA's investigation.

Both verbal and physical abuse of referees have been brought into sharp focus in recent times by a number of nasty incidents, with the majority of them taking place in club games.