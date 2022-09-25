Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Chrissy McKaigue helped Slaughtneil maintain their decade-long domination of Derry hurling

Slaughtneil clinched a 10th successive Derry Hurling title as they defeated Kevin Lynch's 2-18 to 1-8 in the final at Owenbeg.

The Dungiven side led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break but the arrival of Brendan Rogers helped Slaughtneil take control.

A Rogers point moved the champions ahead and Jerome McGuigan's goal increased the margin to 1-11 to 0-8.

As Slaughtneil took total control, Rogers hit their second goal with Odhran McKeever netting for Lynch's.

Shane McGuigan was among named man of the match as the Robert Emmets outfit set up an Ulster Club semi-final meeting with the Down champions in November.

Portaferry will hope to meet Slaughtneil after defeating Ballygalget 3-13 to 0-9 in Sunday's opening Down semi-final.

Goals from Daithi Sands and Conor O'Prey helped Portaferry lead 2-3 to 0-5 at half time and they extended their advantage in the second half as Tom McGrattan netted their third three pointer late in the game.

Defending champions Ballycran meet Bredagh in the second semi-final on Sunday evening.

In the Armagh Football Championship, Killeavy edged out Clan na Gael 2-11 to 0-16 after extra time.

Clan na Gael led 0-5 to 0-1 early on before Niall Magennis' goal cut the margin to one.

The sides were level at 1-5 to 0-8 at half time and Paul Quinn fired in Killeavy's second goal in the 56 to put them two up after the Clans had earlier moved two ahead.

Two Shane McPartland points ensured extra time while produced only three points in 20 minutes of football.

In the Cavan Football quarter-final replay, Ramor United defeated Mullahoran 1-10 to 0-6 with Enda Maguire fisting in the only goal in the second-half injury time.

Ballybay progressed to the Monaghan Football semi-finals by beating Truagh 3-13 to 0-8 with Scotstown facing Latton in the remaining quarter-final at Clontibret on Sunday evening.

In the Tyrone Football Championship, Clonoe progressed to the quarter-finals by beating Moortown 0-23 to 2-14 after extra time.

Loughmacrory face Derrylaughan in the second part of Sunday's Tyrone SFC double header at Edendork.