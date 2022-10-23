Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rory Kavanagh had been heavily tipped to succeed Declan Bonner before removing himself from contention

Donegal are finally set to reveal their new senior football manager on Monday evening.

Aidan O'Rourke and Paddy Carr are the latest names to be linked with the post after Rory Kavanagh removed himself from the running.

Kavanagh had been tipped to take over while fellow 2012 All-Ireland winner Karl Lacey had also been touted.

Donegal have been looking for a new senior football manager since Bonner's departure in July.

The county board expect to ratify a new manager on Monday in Convoy.

O'Rourke, an All-Ireland winner with Armagh in 2002, and Carr have both had spells in charge of Louth, while O'Rourke last year was a part of James McCartan's management team with Down.

Former Donegal player Carr has been linked with the Donegal job in the past and has an All-Ireland Club Football title with Dublin side Kilmacud Crokes on his CV.

Inevitably, a number of prominent GAA voices in Donegal advocated a return for 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness but that always appeared a long shot.

Former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss Malachy O'Rourke, currently in charge of Derry club champions Glen, was strongly linked with the job before opting against putting his name forward.

There were then suggestions that Donegal great Martin McHugh was in the frame for the post.

Karl Lacey, a team-mate of Kavanagh's on the 2012 team and who was part of Bonner's backroom team for the first three years of his stint, was also mentioned as a possible successor to the Rosses man.

Bonner's second spell in charge of his native county came to an end after Donegal, without an All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 2014, were beaten by Armagh in the qualifiers having lost to Derry in the Ulster final.