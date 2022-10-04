Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh's Lauren McConville and Meath's Emma Duggan are among the 45 nominees for 2022 Ladies Football All Stars

Six Donegal players and four Armagh squad members are among the 45 nominees for the 2022 Ladies Football All Stars.

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the nominations with 13 players but there is a healthy Ulster representation.

2021 All Star Geraldine McLaughlin is joined by Donegal team-mates Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Niamh Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin and Niamh McLaughlin.

Armagh's nominees are goalkeeper Anna Carr plus Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy.

Donegal's McGinley and Nicole McLaughlin were nominated last year as were Armagh's Mackin and McConville

Ten players from the 2021 team are nominated again, including eight Meath stars honoured last year.

Monica McGuirk, a two-time recipient, is joined on the long list by fellow 2021 winners Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O'Shaughnessy, Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, Niamh O'Sullivan, who was player of the match in this year's All-Ireland Final win over Kerry.

The other Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.

Meath's All-Ireland title followed their National Football League Division One Final triumph over Donegal, who they also defeated in a tight All-Ireland semi-final.

Beaten All-Ireland Finalists Kerry, who defeated Armagh in the League Division Two Final, have 11 nominees, including 2022 championship top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

The Ladies All Star awards will be announced at a banquet in Dublin on 19 November when the junior, intermediate and senior players' player of the awards will also be handed out.

TG4 Ladies Football All Star Nominees

Goalkeepers: Anna Carr (Armagh), Ciara Butler (Kerry), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Full-back line: Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Tanya Kennedy (Donegal), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo), Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Half-backs: Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aishling O'Connell (Kerry), Emma Costello (Kerry), Kathryn Sullivan (Mayo), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath), Emma Troy (Meath)

Midfield: Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Cáit Lynch (Kerry), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O'Shaughnessy (Meath), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Half-forwards: Niamh Hegarty (Donegal), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Anna Galvin (Kerry), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Síofra O'Shea (Kerry), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Emma Duggan (Meath), Kelsey Nesbitt (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath)

Full-forwards: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Doireann O'Sullivan (Cork), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Mo Nerney (Laois), Lisa Cafferky (Mayo), Stacey Grimes (Meath), Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath)