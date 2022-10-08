Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Holders St Eunan's were scheduled to face Naomh Conaill on Sunday at Ballybofey

Sunday's Donegal Football Final between St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill has been postponed following the tragic events in Creeslough.

Seven people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in the county Donegal village.

A Donegal GAA statement said that all the county's gaelic games this weekend had been postponed "as a result of the terrible tragedy unfolding".

The Donegal Harvest Rally scheduled for Sunday has also been called off.

Donegal Motor Club said that its "thoughts are with all who have been affected at this time".