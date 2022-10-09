Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aghagallon's third goal took them eight points clear before Cargin roared back into contention in a hugely entertaining final

Cargin reclaimed the Antrim Football title in dramatic fashion with a 1-18 to 3-9 win over a gallant St Mary's Aghagallon side after extra-time in a riveting final at Corrigan Park.

Aghagallon, beaten finalists last year, scored three goals to establish an eight-point lead before Cargin's second-half revival forced extra-time.

Aghagallon led by a point in the second half of extra-time but Cargin hit back with four unanswered scores to prevail and crush St Mary's hopes of a maiden county triumph.

It is a sixth success in eight years for Cargin, but they were taken all the way by a courageous Aghagallon outfit determined to extinguish the pain of losing last year's decider to Creggan.

Despite reaching the 2021 final, Audi Kelly's side were considered underdogs and will be heartbroken after squandering an eight-point lead to let a resurgent Carin back into the contest.

Aghagallon impress in first half

In a fiercely contested first half in appalling conditions, Aghagallon edged into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before three unanswered scores - including a superb kick from Benen Kelly - gave Cargin a slender advantage.

Given Cargin's vast experience in recent county deciders, there was a feeling that momentum had shifted in their favour, although they were aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty when Sean O'Neill went down under Pat Branagan's challenge.

The Erin's Own outfit's sense of malaise then deepened in the 19th minute when Adam Loughran's brilliant goal breathed new life into the Aghagallon cause.

Jack Lenehan booted a sideline ball into Loughran, who plucked it brilliantly out of the sky, turned past Kevin O'Boyle and hammered low past John McNabb to prompt a deafening roar from the St Marys' faithful.

And after a Gareth Magee free, they had their second when Ruairi McCann gathered Eunan Walsh's pass, spun past Justin Crozier and buried his shot into the top corner.

Another Magee free capped a remarkable 2-2 burst from Aghagallon, and while Tomas McCann and Pat Shivers frees brought Cargin to within five, Kelly's side found themselves with a five-point cushion at the break.

Extra-time needed after frantic finish

Cargin needed a fast start in the second half but their challenge was made even tougher when McCann slid in to bag his second goal and stretch Aghagallon's lead out to eight after Ciaran Magennis had clawed the ball away from McNabb.

But Cargin refused to lie down. Sparked into life by Aghagallon's third goal, they reeled off five scores without reply, and while Magee offered St Mary's a brief reprieve, Mick McCann's goal brought the favourites to within one.

Then, in a frenetic finish, McNabb equalised with a '45 before a titanic score from captain James Laverty looked to have settled the game in Cargin's favour.

However, when a surging Jamie Lamont was hauled down by Benen Kelly, Aghagallon had the chance to equalise.

They took a short free and worked it to the right, where Oisin Lenehan split the posts with a dead-eyed effort to restore parity and force extra-time.

Level after the first period, Pauric Magennis edged Aghagallon ahead once more but their challenge faded as the Toome club pulled clear in the closing stages through Tomas McCann, Pat Shivers, Benen Kelly and Sean O'Neill to win their 11th title and secure a spot in the Ulster series.