Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GPA discussed a number of issues at it's AGM in Portlaoise at the weekend

The Gaelic Players Association has revealed a 61% year-on-year increase in inter-county players accessing its counselling services.

A total of 64 players received support In the first nine months of 2021 - the equivalent number for 2022 is 103.

GPA members have also voiced their frustration at the pace at which the integration process between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association is moving.

The GPA now accounts for 4,000 male and female members.

This comes after the organisation's with its sister organisation the WGPA. Initial findings suggest there is support amongst the GPA's male members for the split season.

In research carried out in July, 87% said they've had either a positive of very positive experience of the split-season model.

"However, that was their verdict at a particular point in time. Since then, some red flags have been raised about the training load and length of the season," the GPA added.

On the issue of training load, a Contact Hours Policy has been agreed in principle between the GPA and GAA. The GPA said it was keen to finalise as it will guide the volume of training players should be asked to take part in by their inter-county management set-ups.

The GPA has welcomed the appointment of former President of Ireland Mary McAleese to independently chair the process of integration but the delay in getting to this point was raised at its AGM at the weekend.