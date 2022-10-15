Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

St Eunan's were reduced to 14 men when Shane O'Donnell was shown a straight red card in first-half injury time

Naomh Conaill overcame a spirited challenge from 14-man St Eunan's to dethrone the Letterkenny side and reclaim the Donegal Football title with a 1-9 to 2-5 win in Ballybofey.

Eoin McGeehin's goal helped St Eunan's build a two-point lead but the holders' hopes were dented by Shane O'Donnell's red card in first-half injury time.

Charles McGuinness' goal put the Glenties side back in the lead in the second half, and while Kevin Kealy's three-pointer offered St Eunan's renewed hope, Naomh Conaill prevailed.

Experienced county player Ciaran Thompson hit four second-half points to help Naomh Conaill over the line, including a late, wind-assisted free that settled the contest.

The game was originally scheduled to take place last Sunday but was postponed following the tragic event in Creeslough in which 10 people lost their lives after an explosion at a petrol station in the county Donegal village.

And there was a sombre atmosphere prior to throw-in with a minute's silence observed to remember the victims of the tragedy, while players and coaches wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

St Michael's chairman thanks GAA clubs for support following Creeslough tragedy

It is redemption for Naomh Conaill, who join Antrim champions Cargin in the Ulster Club series, after being outplayed by St Eunan's in last year's decider.

Thompson's experience proved decisive for Martin Regan's side while Brendan McDyer contributed three scores from play.

In testing conditions in Ballybofey, Naomh Conaill made the stronger start with Jeaic Mac Ceallbhui and Brendan McDyre notching fine early scores to put the Glenties side in the ascendancy early on.

However, while St Eunan's - who had the wind advantage in the first half - looked sluggish during the opening exchanges, the goal suddenly shifted momentum in their favour.

Conor O'Donnell cut out a Naomh Conaill attack and worked the ball to Shane O'Donnell, who teed up McGeehin for the full-forward to round the goalkeeper and find the back of the net.

With their tails up, Niall O'Donnell quickly added a score for St Eunan's with the sides subsequently trading the half's last four scores before the major flashpoint saw Shane O'Donnell dismissed seconds before the break.

After Aaron Deeney extended the holders' advantage to two points, a melee broke out in front of the Naomh Conaill goals with O'Donnell shown a straight red card following a clash with Mac Ceallbhui.

Naomh Conaill capitalised on their numerical advantage with Thompson landing his first score before McGuinness gathered Odhran Doherty's high ball and found the back of the net.

St Eunan's fell three behind but refused to wilt and hauled themselves back into contention when Kevin Kealy shot low into the Glenties net.

Thompson immediately edged Naomh Conaill back into the lead, and while Conor Morrison levelled for the holders, Thompson's superb free three minutes from time ensured the Dr Maguire Cup will be heading to Glenties for the sixth time.

Both teams stood for a minute's silence before the game to remember the victims of the Creeslough tragedy