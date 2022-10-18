Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Casey played a key role in Tyrone's triumphant Nicky Rackard campaign before his death in June

The late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has been named in the Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year for 2022.

The 29-year-old died in a tragic accident in Spain in June.

Casey helped Tyrone win the Nicky Rackard Cup in May, starring in the final with a 0-14 tally as the Red Hands beat Roscommon.

He has been named at wing forward in the team of the year, with Tyrone defenders Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns also included.

Casey is regarded as one of Tyrone's greatest hurlers, scoring in every one of his 40 appearances for the county.

"I want to celebrate the life and hurling talents of the late, great Damian Casey," said Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons.

"He again showed in 2022 that he was a hurler that would grace any team or competition. But more than that, he was a son and a brother, a team-mate and a friend, a leader and a role model.

"Awards seem insignificant given the loss his parents Sean and Susan and his sisters Louise and Catherine are faced with, but I hope this award will act as a reminder to them of the esteem Damian was held in by the Gaelic games family.

"He will never be forgotten by his fellow players."

Former Mayo footballer Keith Higgins, who captained Mayo to the Rackard Cup last year and reached the Christy Ring final this season, is named for the second straight year.

Louth forward Darren Geoghegan is the sole representative of the Lory Meagher champions, while Derry's Mark Craig earns a spot at left corner-back.

Ring, Rackard & Meagher Team of the Year

1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)

2. Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018)

3. Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)

5. Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)

6. Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

7. Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)

8.Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)

9. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021)

10. Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)

11. Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)

12. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021)

13. James Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

14. Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)

15. Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)