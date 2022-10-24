Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Carr is a former Donegal player

Paddy Carr has been appointed as Donegal's new senior football manager, with Aidan O'Rourke named as head coach.

The county board announced on Monday night that Carr will replace Declan Bonner, who ended his five-year second stint in charge in July.

The management contract is for an initial two-year term, with a review after the first year.

Carr said he would give his "body, soul, heart and mind" to Donegal.

O'Rourke, an All-Ireland winner with Armagh in 2002, and Carr have both had spells in charge of Louth, while O'Rourke last year was a part of James McCartan's management team with Down.

Former Donegal player Carr has been linked with the Donegal job in the past and has an All-Ireland Club Football title with Dublin side Kilmacud Crokes on his CV.

Rory Kavanagh was also believed to be in the frame but removed himself from the running last week.

Bonner's second spell in charge of his native county came to an end after Donegal, without an All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 2014, were beaten by Armagh in the qualifiers having lost to Derry in the Ulster final.