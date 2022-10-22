Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sunday's Fermanagh Football Final between Enniskillen Gaels and Belleek at Brewster Park has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Erne County decider was scheduled to throw in at 16:00 BST.

However, heavy rainfall forced a delay with Fermanagh GAA saying a pitch inspection was required at 15:45.

The Brewster Park surface was subsequently deemed unplayable and will now be played at the same venue on Saturday, 29 October at 20:00.

Enniskillen are aiming to win their first Fermanagh Football title since 2006 while Belleek are hoping to end a 41-year wait for a third county triumph.