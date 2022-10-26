Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Glass is one of 11 new Football All Stars

All-Ireland semi-finalists Derry are represented in the 2022 All Stars by Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass, with champions Kerry claiming seven places.

The football team features 11 first-time winners.

Kerry's Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, are joined by team-mates Sean O'Shea, goalkeeper Shane Ryan, and defenders Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White.

Finalists Galway have claimed five berths.

Damien Comer and Shane Walsh occupy two of the full-forward slots, with Liam Silke, John Daly and Cillian McDaid also included.

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, winning his fourth award, makes up the team.

David Clifford, Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid are the nominees for footballer of the year.

2022 GAA Football All Stars: Shane Ryan (Kerry), Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry), Conor Glass (Derry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O'Shea (Kerry), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway).