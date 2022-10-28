Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Errigal Ciaran will be aiming for their first Tyrone title since 2012

LCC Group Tyrone SFC Final: Errigal Ciaran v Carrickmore Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 30 October Throw-in :16:15 GMT Coverage: Highlights and match report on BBC Sport website

One of the biggest rivalries in club football has another instalment on Sunday when Carrickmore face Errigal Ciaran in the Tyrone Football Final.

Despite not having triumphed since 2005, Carrickmore remain Tyrone's most successful club with 15 titles.

The last of Errigal Ciaran's seven triumphs came 10 years ago.

Errigal Ciaran probably go into the final as marginal favourites having accounted for the last two champions Dungannon Clarkes and Dromore.

The presence of the two talented Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi could give Mark Harte's Errigal side a scoring edge.

Granted Lorcan McGarrity and ex-Tyrone star Martin Penrose have been chipping in with regular scores during Carrickmore's run to the final, which included needing a last-gasp long-range free from goalkeeper Jack McCallan's to beat Loughmacrory in the quarter-finals.

Carrickmore's last final appearance saw them edged out 1-10 to 0-12 by Omagh St Enda's in 2014

Carrickmore then secured their first final place since their 2014 defeat by Omagh St Enda's as they held off Clonoe 0-11 to 0-8 in the semi-finals.

Errigal Ciaran, for who Peter Harte remains a crucial player, really showed their credentials in their 1-16 to 1-11 quarter-finals win over Dungannon, with the five-point margin flattering to the Clarkes as they notched a late goal.

Ruairi Canavan's early goal helped him contributed 1-3 for the Ballygawley-based side that day.

Their semi-final win was a tighter affair as Darragh Canavan's six points were pivotal to an Errigal Ciaran win which dashed Dromore's hopes of becoming the first club to retain the title since Carrickmore's back-to-back triumphs in 2004 and 2005.

Meetings between the clubs have not always passed off without incident.

Fifteen years ago, the Tyrone county board handed out hefty penalties to both clubs after a mass brawl broke in the closing stages of their County League Final meeting, with one Carrickmore supporter receiving a 48-week ban after a game in which seven red cards were flashed.

They have been other skirmishes during games between the two clubs down the years but hopefully Sunday's game in Omagh will pass off without incident as both sides aim to earn an Ulster Club meeting with Crossmaglen at the Athletic Grounds on 13 November.

Re-arranged Fermanagh final to take place

Mannok Fermanagh SFC Final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen Date: Sunday, 30 October Throw-in: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Highlights and match report on BBC Sport website

Sunday's other club football final sees Enniskillen Gaels facing Erne Gaels in the re-arranged Fermanagh decider at Brewster Park.

The sides were scheduled to meet last weekend only for a waterlogged Enniskillen pitch to put paid to that.

Enniskillen, who won the last of their 12 county titles in 2006, will go in as favourites after beating holders and last year's losing Ulster Club finalists Derrygonnelly 1-15 to 2-11 in the semi-finals three weeks ago.

The Belleek outfit will be aiming for only their third title and first triumph since 1981 in Sunday's decider.