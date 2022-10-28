Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford celebrates with the Sam Maguire after Kerry's All-Ireland final win over Galway in July

Kerry forward David Clifford has been named Footballer of the Year at the GAA's All-Star awards ceremony.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in his county's All-Ireland triumph, including a man-of-the-match display against Galway in the final.

Clifford scored 0-8 in July's decider, having contributed 0-6 in Kerry's dramatic semi-final win over Dublin.

He edged out Galway players Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid to land the footballer of the year award.

Walsh hit 0-9 in a final which turned into a remarkable scoring duel between the two forwards before Kerry gained the initiative in the closing stages.

Clifford also helped his side to a National League victory and to his fourth Munster Championship triumph.

The Kerry star accumulated 1-6, 1-5 of those points from play, in the National League final win against Mayo, in which he dominated his battle with the opposition's Padraig O Hora, despite the defender employing all manner of tactics to ruffle the Fossa club-man.

Diarmaid Byrnes was named hurler of the year after helping Limerick win a third successive All-Ireland title

Injury prevented Clifford from playing in the Munster final against Limerick but he returned to torment Mayo once again in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo, scoring 1-3, as the Kingdom took control in the second half to register a 1-18 to 0-13 win.

Clifford was one of seven Kerry players named in the 2022 All-Stars team, with five Galway players included, plus Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass from Derry, and one player from Dublin.

Galway's Jack Glynn was named young footballer of the year as he pipped Derry's Ethan Doherty and Dublin's Lee Gannon.

All-Ireland champions Limerick landed seven Hurling All-Stars after winning a third successive Liam McCarthy Cup.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid was joined by his All-Ireland winning team-mates Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane in the side, with the champions' total five down on their record haul of 12 last year.

Kilkenny earned four awards with Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid recognised for the Cats and Clare taking three gongs as David Fitzgerald was joined by team-mates Shane O'Donnell and Tony Kelly with the other award going to Galway's Padraic Mannion.

Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes was named hurler of the year with Kilkenny's Butler picking up the young hurler award.

Hurling All-Stars: Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Barry Nash (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Padraic Mannion (Galway); David Fitzgerald (Clare), Adrian Mullan (Kilkenny); Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Shane O'Donnell (Clare); Aaron Gillane (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Tony Kelly (Clare).

Hurler of the year: Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Young Hurler: Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Footballer of the year: David Clifford (Kerry)

Young Footballer: Jack Glynn (Galway)