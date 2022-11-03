Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Steelstown GAC have criticised the Ulster Ladies council after the Derry club said they could not fulfil Wednesday's Ulster Ladies Intermediate Championship semi-final.

The Brian Ogs side were due to face Cavan's Castlerahan/Denn at Templeport but the venue was changed to a 3G pitch at Breffni Park at short notice.

The Derry club say they were informed of the switch after their bus had left for Cavan, forcing them to turn around and go home as their players did not have the correct footwear for 3G.

Steelstown were already unhappy that the match was scheduled just 72 hours after their quarter-final win in Ballyshannon on Sunday, a game that had been postponed at short notice on 23 October because of an unplayable pitch.

Steelstown chairman Paul O'Hea described the situation as a "mess" and said he is unsure if the semi-final can be rearranged with the final set to take place on Sunday.

"It's been very disappointing from Ulster Ladies in how they've handled this whole thing," O'Hea told BBC Radio Foyle.

The BBC has contacted Ulster Ladies for comment.

O'Hea added: "Our girls were on the bus, they'd got off work, arranged cover, some of them came from England. After the bus has left, we get an email, not even a phone call. You'd think something time sensitive would be communicated in a phone call.

"We got the email to say the venue's been changed. Our first concern was that it was a longer journey time to Breffni Park.

"We asked if it could be pushed back to 20:00 GMT, but the girls were saying 'we don't have boots for 3G' because they expected to be playing on grass."

Steelstown were concerned about the risk of injury when playing on a 3G surface with metal studs.

"I contacted the Ulster Ladies secretary and told him 'you're going to have to have a grass pitch here because most of these girls don't have the correct footwear for 3G'," said O'Hea.

"I was astounded when his response was 'I think they'd be OK to play on the 3G'."

O'Hea said the communication from Ulster Ladies has been "diabolical" and added that the Steelstown players were "devastated" at not being able to fulfil the fixture.

Steelstown, whose men's team won the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship earlier this year, reached last year's Ulster Ladies decider but lost by a point to Fermanagh side Kinawley.