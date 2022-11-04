Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ballybay are back in the Ulster Club Football Championship after a 10-year absence

Ulster Club Championship preliminary round - Crossmaglen Rangers v Ballybay Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 5 November Throw-in: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Ballybay's objective at the start of the club was simple: return to the top of Monaghan football for the first time in a decade.

The Pearse Brothers side had come close in recent years. They lost the 2018 and 2020 deciders to Scotstown as well as the 2019 semi-final in a replay.

This year, there was no stopping them. In the quarter-finals, they hammered last year's beaten finalists Truagh Gaels 3-13 to 0-8. In the semis, they powered past Clontibret, winning by nine.

Their reward was another date with three-in-a-row chasers Scotstown, who were appearing in their 10th successive county showpiece.

Scotstown held a psychological edge given the outcome of recent championship meetings, but this time the Mick Duffy Cup was heading back to Ballybay with the men in maroon.

Three weeks on and Ballybay are preparing for their first Ulster Club match since 2012's defeat by Kilcoo.

A rematch with the Down kingpins will be on the cards if Ballybay reach the quarter-finals, but they first must take down a giant of Ulster football in Crossmaglen Rangers in Saturday's preliminary round encounter.

It is a daunting assignment. Ballybay have never won an Ulster Club match. Crossmaglen, on the other hand, have won the provincial championship 11 times, to go with their six All-Ireland titles and unparalleled haul of 46 Armagh triumphs.

Armagh star Rian O'Neill (left) and Caolan Finnegan (right) celebrate Crossmaglen's 46th Armagh title

Neither Cross' illustrious history nor the ease with which they swept to their latest Armagh title has been lost on Ballybay joint-boss Mark Doran, who leads the team alongside fellow Down native Jerome Johnston.

"It's a wee bit like David versus Goliath," admits Doran.

"They're probably the most in-form team in Ulster at the moment. I think they won their quarter-final by 10 (albeit after extra-time), their semi-final by 15 and their final by 12."

There is a suggestion, of course, that while Cross' free-scoring run through Armagh this year has forced the rest of the province to sit up and take notice, they are not the Cross side that won 13 county titles on the spin between 1996 and 2008.

But even still, Doran has been struck by what he has seen from Stephen Kernan's side .

"Maybe in the earlier rounds (they didn't resemble the Cross of old), but I sat here (at the Athletic Grounds) and watched them against Granemore and I know I left that day thinking they're the real deal," said Doran.

"And against Maghery in the semi-final, I was really impressed with him. I know Jamie Clarke coming back has made a big difference.

"He was maybe quiet enough in the Granemore game but against Maghery he was a serious outlet for them."

Paul Finlay, twice an Ulster winner with Monaghan, is poised to make his Ulster Club debut at the age of 39 having missed Ballybay's 2012 defeat by Kilcoo

Clarke - who has temporarily parked his Irish Premiership commitments with Newry City to focus on the Cross cause - is just one of several black and amber sharpshooters, of course.

Armagh star Rian O'Neill has been in ominous form, while Cian McConville - both nephews of Orchard great Oisin McConville - struck 0-8 in a man-of-the-match display against Granemore.

The youth of O'Neill and McConville, as well as emerging talents Caolan Finnegan and Ronan Fitzpatrick, coupled with the experience of Clarke, Stephen Morris, Paul Hughes, James Morgan and 39-year-old stalwart Aaron Kernan make Crossmaglen a formidable outfit.

However, Ballybay return to the Ulster arena on merit and in former Monaghan forward Paul Finlay have their own nearly-forty-something talisman alongside current Farney regulars Dessie Ward and Wylie brothers Ryan and Drew.

The Monaghan side also hope that the scoring power of brothers Christopher and Shane McGuinness, and Thomas Kerr's free-taking prowess can help drive them over the line on Saturday.

But Ballybay will still be seen as underdogs. For Cross, however, the pressure to deliver on the biggest stages is constant.

"(It was a) dark two years there," said Morris, referring to their 2020 and 2021 Armagh final defeats.

"We were reminded of it everyday, losing two county finals in a row. But it's great to be back here playing against the top teams in Ulster."

Plenty of observers believe Cross are good enough to taste Ulster success again this year. Their captain indicates the panel share that belief.

"We definitely believe we're good enough, but you have to perform on the big days like this, so we'll find out."

