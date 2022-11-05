Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aaron Toner scores Ballybay's second goal against Crossmaglen at the Athletic Grounds

Ballybay secured a first ever Ulster SFC victory by beating 11-time winners Crossmaglen Rangers 2-11 to 1-9 in the preliminary round on Saturday night.

Shane McGuinness netted an early Ballybay penalty at the Athletic Grounds but Cross hit back with a superb Rian O'Neill goal.

Cross led 1-5 to 1-4 at the break before the Monaghan champions stormed clear on the restart.

Aaron Toner scored their second goal as Ballybay eased to a five-point win.

More to follow....

ULSTER CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT/FIXTURES (Times GMT)

SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Preliminary round Crossmaglen Rangers 1-9 Ballybay 2-11 Athletic Grounds

SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Quarter-final Enniskillen Gaels v Gowna Brewster Park, 19:15

SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER