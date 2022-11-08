Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Johnston's Ballybay claimed their first ever Ulster SFC win on Saturday against Crossmaglen

Jerome Johnston will step back from his role as Ballybay joint-manager for their upcoming Ulster club quarter-final against Kilcoo.

Kilcoo native Johnston has three sons and six nephews on the Magpies panel

"Before I even met with Ballybay, it was made clear I couldn't coach against Kilcoo," he told BBC Sport NI.

"I've had messages from both sets of players, messages that I value so much I cannot even explain. But, how could I manage against my own children?"

Johnston informed the Ballybay squad of his decision after their preliminary round win over 11-time winners Crossmaglen on Saturday, which set up this weekend's last eight tie with the defending All-Ireland champions.

The victory over the Armagh champion presented Johnston, who lives in the same house as two of his sons in Kilcoo, with a difficult decision and he has opted to step aside with his co-manager Mark Doran assuming full control.

"I've built a great bond with the boys from Ballybay and I'm proud of them," Johnston added.

"I've stepped back, I won't be coaching Ballybay against my club and I've removed myself from the WhatsApp group.

"I informed the players after the Crossmaglen game. It was emotional and I am torn, but I just couldn't manage against my own children.

"That was accepted when I took the job with Mark Doran and we got to work."

Analysis

Shealan, Jerome and Ryan Johnston helped Kilcoo to All-Ireland success in February

Johnston typifies everything that is good about Gaelic games and the relationship players, coaches and fans have with their home clubs.

But set aside for one minute it's his home town. Johnston played and coached in Kilcoo when they were in Division Three in Down. It wasn't fashionable and a world away from Croke Park.

Forget the fact he has coached and managed every single player on this current Kilcoo panel, and even ignore for a moment he has six nephews - the five Branagans and Ceilum Doherty - that could all feature on Sunday.

Here is what you cannot ignore.

If Johnston managed Ballybay against Kilcoo he'd be managing against his three sons - Shealan, Ryan and Jerome Jr - two of whom he lives with.

He won't be at Clones on Sunday. The phone will be switched off. If Ballybay win, he'll be at training next Tuesday. That's something the players have made clear they want to happen.

If Kilcoo win, he'll be at home. And home is in Kilcoo.