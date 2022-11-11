Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

'A difficult day for Jerome' - Kilcoo boss Gilligan

Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals Coverage: Match reports of all four games on BBC Sport website; highlights of Ballybay v Kilcoo and Errigal Ciaran v Glen

Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan says Ryan, Jerome and Shealan Johnston have seemed unaffected by the speculation surrounding their father Jerome's involvement in Sunday's Ulster Club Football quarter-final.

Ballybay joint-boss Johnston - a Kilcoo native - this week confirmed he is stepping aside for the game as he cannot bear to manage against his sons.

However, Gilligan insists it has been business as usual for Ryan, Jerome and Shealan as they prepare to take on the Monaghan champions at Clones.

"If it has they haven't shown it," Gilligan told BBC Sport NI when asked if the situation has been difficult on the three Kilcoo players.

"They'd be very good that way anyway, but I'd imagine that in the week leading into it, nothing's ever easy.

"But it's a massive game and when you're thinking of other things you don't have time for that so their focus will just be on this game."

Johnston informed the Ballybay squad of his decision to step aside after their preliminary round win over Crossmaglen last week, which set up Sunday's quarter-final clash with reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo.

The move has divided opinion, but Gilligan says the Down champions "fully respect" Johnston's decision not to lead Ballybay at Clones.

"I think he laid out his cards at the start of the year that if that happened, he wouldn't be putting himself in that position," added former Derry player Gilligan, who took over as Kilcoo boss after Mickey Moran's departure.

"His fingerprints are all over the players and teams of Kilcoo for a generation so I think everybody would have respected his decision either way.

"For us, it's a case now that it's done and it'll be a difficult day for Jerome. He owes Kilcoo nothing. He's made the decision and we fully respect that."

Johnston said the decision to step aside for Sunday's match at Clones left him "torn"

Kilcoo are aiming to defend their Ulster and All-Ireland titles having secured a 10th Down championship in the last 11 years.

But despite having reached the summit of the club game before extending their dominance in the Mourne County, Gilligan insists Kilcoo remain as hungry as ever.

"What happened last year is gone," he said.

"Everything's in isolation. Winning Down was massive and I know people looking in might not think that, but winning it back again was massive.

"It was a stepping stone to the next game and that's Ballybay and they're a formidable team - we'll have to be at our best but we're delighted to have the opportunity."

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final fixtures (times GMT)

SATURDAY, 12 NOVEMBER

Enniskillen Gaels v Gowna Brewster Park, 19:00

SUNDAY, 13 NOVEMBER