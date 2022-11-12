Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Callum Jones and Conor Madden were both sent off in the second half

Enniskillen Gaels have beaten Gowna on 5-3 penalties after a thrilling 1-17 to 2-14 draw in the opening Ulster Club SFC quarter-final at Brewster Park.

The sides finished 1-13 to 2-10 after normal time and could not be separated after extra-time.

Callum Jones netted for Fermanagh champions Enniskillen in the first-half as the Fermanagh champions led 1-8 to 2-3 at half-time.

TJ Fitzpatrick and Robbie Fitzpatrick scored for Cavan's Gowna.

Cian Madden missed the only penalty of the shootout for Gowna. The Cavan forward's penalty was delayed as referee Niall McKenna cleared players off the pitch and Enniskillen keeper Cian Newman guessed correctly to keep his effort out.