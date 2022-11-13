Glen booked their place in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals for the second year in a row with a 3-10 to 1-12 win over Errigal Ciaran in a breathless encounter at Celtic Park.

In a chaotic first half full of quality and incident, Glen scored two goals through Conor Convery and Alex Doherty but found themselves four down at the break with Tommy Canavan netting Errigal's first-half three-pointer.

But helped by Ethan Doherty's goal, Glen fought back strongly in the second half to progress to the last four.

The back-to-back Derry champions will face Cargin in the semi-finals after the Antrim kingpins' penalty shootout victory over Donegal's Naomh Conaill earlier on Sunday.

Billed by many as the pick of the quarter-finals, it was a game that lived up to the considerable hype, delivering quality and excitement in spades to leave the 5,212-strong crowd utterly engrossed until the final whistle was greeted by roars from those in green and gold.

While they were pushed hard by an Errigal side making their return to Ulster for the first time since 2012, Glen showed why they are considered by many as the team most likely to dethrone Kilcoo.

More to follow.