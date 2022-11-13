Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo led 0-8 to 1-2 at half-time at Clones

All-Ireland Club Football champions Kilcoo set up an Ulster semi-final with Enniskillen Gaels by earning a dominant 2-14 to 1-7 win over Ballybay

Kilcoo hit the opening four points and while a Shane McGuinness penalty helped Ballybay level, the holders regrouped to lead 0-8 to 1-2 by half-time.

Ryan McEvoy's 35th-minute goal put Kilcoo five ahead and they then quickly snuffed a brief Ballybay revival.

Miceal Rooney palmed in Kilcoo's second goal but the Clones game was long over.

The Ulster holders had Dylan Ward sent off in injury-time after he picked up a second yellow card but he will be available for the provincial semi-final.

Ballybay went into the St Tiernach's Park after surprising Crossmaglen in the preliminary round but the Monaghan champions proved no match for the classy Down outfit.

After a scoreless opening five minutes, Kilcoo then got their running game going smoothly as Jerome Johnston's opening 'mark' started a run of four points in six minutes.

Johnston's father Jerome had generated most of the pre-match headlines after opting not to take charge of Ballybay in the contest given the presence of his three sons in the Kilcoo ranks.

After being dominated over the opening 11 minutes, Ballybay did have a goal chance as full-forward Christopher McGuinness found himself with only Niall Kane to beat after latching on to a long ball, but the Kilcoo keeper stood tall to make a superb pointblank save.

Thomas Kerr did manage to point the resultant 45 and Ballybay were suddenly on terms in the 17th minute as McGuinness slotted his penalty after Kane and Ryan Johnston had bundled over Daniel Caraher.

However unruffled, Kilcoo responded with four more unanswered scores which included Ryan McEvoy efforts from play and a placed ball, plus fine scores from the impressive Ryan Johnston and defender Aaron Branagan.

Points either side of the break from Colm Lennon and veteran Paul Finlay reduced Kilcoo's lead to two but it was suddenly increased to five in the 35th minute as Down manager Conor Laverty's lay-off to a charging Johnston was followed by the centre half-forward lashing to the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Ballybay briefly rallied as Finlay and Cian Galligan pointed but Kilcoo responded with three straight scores to put the match to bed with defender Aaron Branagan again among the points.

Rooney's goal in injury-time put the gloss on Kilcoo's win, with Paul Devlin adding two further points for the winners, as Ward's late sending off was their only mild irritation accruing from the contest.