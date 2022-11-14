Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cathriona McConnell scored o-3 for Donaghmoyne in the final

Donaghmoyne beat Moneyglass 1-11 to 1-7 to win their 14th Ulster Senior Club Championship Ladies title.

Moneyglass led 0-3 to 0-2 early on, before Donaghmoyne had wing back Hazel Kingham red-carded.

The holders led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time and extended their lead but an Orlaith Prenter penalty drew her side level.

Donaghmoyne nudged ahead again and in injury-time following good work by Eimear Traynor, Grace Cumiskey netted to help her side to a four-point win.

Playing against a stiff breeze the reigning champions rushed into an early lead with points from Cathriona McConnell and Rosemary Courtney, before Prenter then hit three in a row to edge Moneyglass ahead.

In the 13th minute Donaghmoyne suffered a major blow when Kingham was shown a red card.

Eileen McElroy and Prenter then traded points before Donaghmoyne hit three consecutive scores. On the stroke of half-time Prenter sent over her fifth point as her side trailed by the bare minimum.

Donaghmoyne were quickly out of the blocks in the second half, moving further ahead with points from Lauren Garland and Eimear Traynor.

The Monaghan champions were then reduced to 13 when Rosemary Courtney was sin-binned.

McConnell and Aine Devlin then exchanged points before Moneyglass were thrown a lifeline with seven minutes left.

Maria O'Neill was fouled in the box and the prolific Prenter buried the resulting penalty to level the scores for the fifth time.

Donaghmoyne replied with points from McConnell and Amy Garland, but Moneyglass fought back again and Prenter again pointed to close the gap to a single point.

Substitute Cumiskey had the final word with her last-gasp goal.