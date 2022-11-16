Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McKenna (left) celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after the 2021 All-Ireland final win over Mayo

Tyrone's All-Ireland winning forward Conor McKenna will join AFL side Brisbane Lions, BBC Sport understands.

McKenna has previously played in Australia, joining Melbourne-based Essendon as a teenager in 2015.

The Eglish clubman returned home two years ago, making his senior Tyrone debut in 2020 before winning the Sam Maguire a year later.

It is understood McKenna was speaking to five different clubs but has settled on joining the Queensland side.

McKenna was a star of the Tyrone Minor side that won the Ulster title in 2012 before leaving to pursue a career in Australian Rules football.

He played over 70 times for Essendon and earned a new four-year contract in 2017, but made no secret of the fact that he wanted to return and win an All-Ireland with the Red Hands.

He played a key role in Tyrone's 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and setting up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.

The news of McKenna's departure is a blow for the Red Hands after a disappointing 2022 season in which their Sam Maguire Cup defence was ended by Armagh in a first-round qualifier.

McKenna, 26, was sent off in the Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Fermanagh, and while that was overturned, he was also shown a red card in the quarter-final as Tyrone's provincial reign was ended by Derry.