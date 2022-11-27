Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cathriona McConnell followed up her wedding on Saturday by hitting 0-7 as Donaghmoyne clinched a 1-11 to 0-7 win over Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football semi-final.

McConnell arrived at her home ground for the game by helicopter straight from her wedding venue in Cavan.

Full-forward Lauren Garland also chipped in with 1-2 for the five-time champions Monaghan club.

Donaghmoyne will face holders Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the final.

After clinching a first Leinster title, the Crokes made a promising start as points from Kate Murray and Michelle Davoren were cancelled out by Garland and McConnell scores.

But the Ulster champions were playing with the aid of a strong breeze in the opening period and soon began to take control.

Following a brace of McConnell frees, Garland added a 1-1 salvo - her goal a superb finish to the top left-hand corner on 18 minutes.

McConnell increased their lead to seven, moments later, before Crokes finally responded with much-needed points from Julia Buckley and Éabha Rutledge.

But Donaghmoyne remained in the driving seat with a Sandra McConnell score helping them to establish a 1-7 to 0-4 interval cushion.

Rutledge did narrow the gap on the resumption with her second point, but their Farney rivals continued to play with confidence with midfielder Cora Courtney adding her name to the scoresheet before McConnell continued her memorable weekend by once again finding the range with trusty left boot.

Crokes were lining out minus the services of the influential Lauren Magee, but were able to introduce Cork's Niamh Cotter and Ireland hockey international Deirdre Duke off the bench.

Although a Rutledge free kept them in touching distance heading towards the final quarter, the sin-binning of Mia Jennings in the 49t minute left them hamstrung at a pivotal stage.

McConnell contributed another two points to move Donaghmoyne a step closer to another showpiece appearance.

Cotter did force a fine save out of opposition goalkeeper Linda Martin after Rutledge had increased her personal haul to 0-4 but Kilmacud came up short in the end.